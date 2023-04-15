Palmiranos bet on “Urban Peace”

Urban Peace in Palmira has also been one of the priorities of the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán.

For this reason, together with the Secretary of Territorial Peace and Reconciliation of the department, the president promotes the project “Building Peace from Urban Territories”to advance in the construction of urban peace.

In the process carried out in Palmira, there was a direct impact approximately 300 members of 21 organizations selected by the Municipal Peace Council, with whom an exchange of collective knowledge was carried out on the construction of peace, reconciliation and coexistence.

Orlando Riascos said that of these 21 organizations, two street theater foundations were chosen: Cóndor khuyay and Vive, who were given inputs for more than fifteen million pesos, made up of portable equipment, sound booths, microphones, microphone stands among others, to strengthen their street theater processes in the urban communes of Palmira.

The idea is that “Do peace practices with your drama schools” said José Ignacio Muñoz, advisor to the Valle Peace Secretariat.

Likewise, Riascos emphasized that “this program seeks to reduce violence in Palmira, as well as the reduction of homicides and the consumption of psychoactive drugs, greater reconciliation, strengthening of social and youth organizations.”

The program

The secretary of Territorial Peace and Reconciliation of the department, Orlando Riascos, stated that the program of the “Urban Peace” It is a policy of the Government of Valle del Cauca that is carried out jointly with the sectors of the academy, the Catholic Church, social organizations and it is an alternative theme to peace that the national government promotes but focused on gang issues, crime prevention, drug addiction, which seeks to impact youth.

As explained by the official within the Departmental Development Plan three large municipalities were prioritized such as Cali, Buenaventura, Cartago, but it was determined to include Palmira due to the problems of violence in its communes, linked to gangs, due to the rate of homicides and consumption of psychoactive substances in its urban areas.

The post Palmiranos bet on “Urban Peace” appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

