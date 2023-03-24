Unknown Mortal Orchestra They are on their way to becoming one of the most interesting bands of their generation, adding to the positive with each of the steps they have taken in the form of an album. A laudable journey that spans from the self-titled debut of 2011 to the present “V”going through other equally recommended titles such as “II” (Jagjaguwar, 13), “Multi-Love” (Jagjaguwar, 15) o “IC-01 Hanoi” (Jagjaguwar, 18), thus motivating a series filled uninterruptedly by incorruptible jobs.

However, there is something in this installment that seems defining, around a set of songs with their own weight that definitively confirms those sensations hinted at previously, instantly portraying the worth and special creative spirit of the combo. The new album by the group led by Ruban Nielson oozes a charming retro aroma from each and every one of its pore, so much so that the invention becomes a paradigm of modernity after taking advantage of that one hundred and eighty degree turn. Some preferences developed between indie-pop, psychedelia, progressive rock, some funky, and seventies and West Coast textures, in a mixture presented under an attractive (and at times exotic) packaging.

They are, in practice, hypnotic songs with soft textures, at times almost organic, with guitar riffs placed in the foreground and developments increasing the mysticism around the reference. An irresistible sequence that begins with "The Garden" and sees the initial trio of aces completed with "Guilty Pleasures" and one "Meshuggah" that would have fit Tame Impala. They also highlight jewels such as the seductive "That Life", "Weekend Run", "Layla" (and Prince's long shadow), "The Beach", "Nadja" or the acoustics "I Killed Captain Cook". In addition, the LP is blended with successful instrumentals acting as a link and interlude at the same time, of the type dand "The Widow," "Shin Ramyun" or "Drag" as closure.

“V” it is a disc that is generous in quantity –with a total of fourteen pieces and sixty minutes– and, above all, quality. One of those works that seems to self-regenerate and offer unprecedented details and opportunities at each reunion, inviting you to immerse yourself in it over and over again to delight in every nook and cranny of the content. Giant step, in short, for the combo located in Portland, which with that inexcusable roll managed on property begins to take a considerable advantage over most of its fellow promotion.