Latin American Presidents Ranked by Approval Ratings: Nayib Bukele, AMLO, and Lula Lead the Way

Title: Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Mexican President AMLO, and Lula da Silva Lead Approval Ranking of Latin American Presidents

Subtitle: Legislative Directory Releases Report on Image of Power

In a recent report titled “Image of Power,” the Legislative Directory has revealed the approval ratings of several Latin American presidents. Topping the list with impressive numbers are Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with 90%, 64%, and 56% approval ratings, respectively.

While the rankings also encompass those with a lower percentage of approval, they still deserve recognition for their accomplishments. Colombian President Gustavo Petro secured a 36% approval rating, closely followed by Bolivian President Luis Arce with 35% and Chilean President Gabriel Boric with 32%.

It is worth noting that some presidents occupy the lower end of the ranking. Argentinian President Alberto Fernández received an approval rating of 19%, followed closely by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso with 18% and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte with 17%.

Regarding Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Legislative Directory’s report sheds light on an intriguing trend. While Lula’s individual image has experienced a slight increase, rising to 56%, there appears to be a significant gap with regard to government approval, which stands at 37%. The report suggests that Lula’s pursuit of economic and social reforms has faced obstacles due to challenges in the legislative power arena and the complexities associated with building a solid support base.

The analysis of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s approval ratings highlights his precarious position. Caught between allegations of corruption and tensions with his allies, Petro has experienced a surge in disapproval, currently standing at 58% based on the data available.

The Legislative Directory’s report provides valuable insights into the varying levels of public support for Latin American presidents. It allows for a comprehensive understanding of the political landscape in the region, taking into account factors such as performance, public perception, and the challenges faced by each leader.

