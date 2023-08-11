Urgent meeting of UEFA in Greece after the murder of fans | Sports

UEFA President Aleksandar Čeferin will visit Greece next week regarding the events that took place in Athens.

Source: Profimedia

In connection with the riots that occurred in the Greek representative office of Athens between the fans of Dinamo Zagreb and AEK Athens, President Aleksandar Čeferin called a meeting next week in Athens. The conflict escalated when a young AEK fan lost his life. The investigation is still ongoing and the match has been postponed to August 19.

After this decision, UEFA requested a detailed report of everything that happened and announced: “We will review everything, assess the situation from the security side and take any appropriate additional measures. The next steps and any potential measures will be announced in due course,” UEFA announced. President Aleksander Ceferin will visit Greece next week and meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Representatives of AEK, Olympiakos, PAOK and Panathinaikos were also invited to the meeting.

We remind you that due to the great friendship of the fan groups “Bad Blue Boys” and “Gate 13”, i.e. the good relations between the fans of Dinamo Zagreb and Panathinaikos, UEFA had a premonition that this match could be problematic. Because of this, a decision was made that there would be no away fans in the matches of the third round of Champions League qualification, but the Croats disobeyed that rule and caused a big riot.

