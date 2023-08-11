Hanse Sail Rostock: That’s what’s going on at the 32nd Sailing Festival | > – News

Status: 08/11/2023 5:19 p.m

The Hanse Sail is part of the world‘s largest meeting of international traditional ships. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s maritime festival will also be headed for by a tall ship from Indonesia this year.

From August 10th to 13th, hundreds of thousands of guests will be drawn to Rostock again. They are attracted by 150 ships, including around 120 traditional sailing ships, hands-on activities, fairground rides and an exuberant summer festival atmosphere from the city harbor to Warnemünde. It is the 32nd edition of the Hanse Sail and even if the traditional is gladly preserved here: The event program has received a fresh cell cure and a country is represented with a tall ship for the first time.

News from Hanse Sail

The training ship of the Indonesian Navy is the star guest of this year’s Hanse Sail. more

Traditional sailing ships, shanties, a folk festival atmosphere and naval ships – that’s what awaits visitors to the largest maritime festival in MV. more

The Indonesian Navy training ship has temporarily moored at the Hohe Düne naval base. more

“Bima Suci” from Indonesia and “Gorch Fock” as guests

The Indonesian Navy’s sail training ship, the “Bima Suci”

Ship enthusiasts can look forward to a well-travelled guest: the “Bima Suci” from Indonesia. The 111-meter-long sail training ship moored at the Hohe Düne naval base on Tuesday – a little earlier than planned. The ship has arrived with more than 100 cadets who not only know how to sail, but also form a marching band together – with drums, fanfares and shark costumes. The performances put you in a good mood. And the sail training ship of the German Navy has come to Warnemünde again: The arrival of the tall ship is expected on Wednesday, August 9, at 4 p.m. It already caused great fascination on the quay edge last year.

Haikutter regatta cancelled

Because of the storm on Monday and Tuesday, the shark cutter regatta planned for Wednesday from Nysted in Denmark to Rostock has been cancelled. Although the storm is expected to subside, the effects will still be felt, especially at sea. Because of this, the ship owners have decided not to sail for safety reasons.

Maritime experiences in Warnemünde

Sailing is of course the heart of the event. But: If you want to sail along, you have to be fast. 80 percent of the trips are already fully booked. However, there are still places available for Thursday, August 10th and Sunday, August 13th. Bookings are on the website of the Hanse Sail possible. And for those who would rather look than risk seasickness: Some ships invite you to the Open Ship. Including the “Bima Suci” and the “Gorch Fock”.

Naval base Hohe Düne opens the gates for visitors

The gates of the naval base Hohe Düne will also open for the Hanse Sail. From mine hunting boats, helicopters to corvette, many machines and ships can be seen. The soldiers receive the guests with musical support from the Kiel Marine Music Corps. The program includes the presentation of a group of base divers, helicopter sightseeing flights and demonstrations by the “Naval Aviation Squadron 5” from Nordholz. Children can let off steam on several bouncy castles.

program for younger audiences

At the Walbar in Warnemünde, the Strandsandkino, in cooperation with the Rostock film festival “Fish”, shows films in which water and ships play a role, while real ships are sailing in the background. The NDR documentary “Die Meere” will kick off on Thursday evening – an elaborate production with images from the North Sea and Baltic Sea that shows the full diversity, beauty and vulnerability of our seas. In the city harbor there is also a so-called chill-out area with deckchairs and DJs to relax. You can dance at the Silent Disco to music coming from special headphones. Sports enthusiasts can try out a wide range of water sports: including stand-up paddling at sunset or on the Warnow at night. In addition, the water sports facility SUPIERIA offers beginner courses for water skiing and wakeboarding from Friday to Sunday. And the University of Rostock is also well represented at the city harbour: their offer is called science@sail. This includes a children’s and family program, an exhibition on sustainable research and the university’s research catamaran is also located in the city harbour.

Feeding, fair products and celebrations

There is no sailing festival without delicacies: A culinary range of barbecue stalls, ice cream stands, burger snack bars or stew cannons runs through all event locations. It remains to be seen whether there will also be plenty of fried food, as this year’s partner country is the Netherlands – which should also be reflected in the typical dishes. As a fair trade city, there are also many local traders in Rostock who want to show what fair and sustainable production from the Hanseatic city can look like with handicrafts, upcycling and culinary delights. So full and full of impressions you can finally devote yourself to the music program: For example on Friday, August 11th at 8.30 p.m. Bastiaan Ragas will be a guest with his solo program on the Skylight Stage. The Dutchman rose to prominence as part of boy band Caught in the act. On Saturday, the “Cutting Crew” will play on the same stage. The British-Canadian band had a world hit with “(I just) Died In Your Arms”.

NDR Hanse Sail Club, Beach Cinema & “sunsetLounge”

Live broadcasts, live music, beach bar, hands-on stations, “Sesame Street”, a photo box, sporting activities and evening chill-out sounds – the NDR Hanse Sail Club invites you to entertainment and relaxation in the city harbor on 1,200 square meters. Namely Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. At the “WAL Strandbar” in Warnemünde, the Strandsand-Kino, in cooperation with the Rostock film festival “Fish”, will be showing films in which water and ships play a role, while real ships are sailing in the background. On Thursday evening, the Strandsand-Kino shows the NDR documentary “Die Meere” – an elaborate production with images from the North and Baltic Seas that shows the full diversity, beauty and vulnerability of our seas.

NDR program live from the Hanse Sail

There you can also observe how the NDR program is created: On Friday, August 11th, the “Nordmagazin – Land und Leute” will broadcast live from 6 p.m. and the “Nordmagazin” from 7.30 p.m. from the traditional Dresden-type ship, i.e. from the Rostock Maritime Museum in the IGA Park. On Saturday, August 12th, the program “Wochenend’ und Angerstein” between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. is all about the Hanse Sail. The so-called OB truck can also be visited and the NDR moderators present the program: Ralf Markert on Thursday, Nils Söhrens on Friday, Leif Tennemann on Saturday and Sunday. Real stars also do the honors: Ernie and Bert are out and about on the site at the weekend.

And the NDR is also present in Warnemünde: Frauke Rauner from the “Nordmagazin” will moderate the opening of the Hanse Sail in the Kurhausgarten on Thursday, August 10th. In addition, the reporters from NDR 1 Radio MV and the “Nordmagazin” are on duty throughout the Hanse Sail.

These are the venues of the Hanse Sail

You probably have the best view of the hustle and bustle on land and on water from the Ferris wheel. There you are also in the center of the event. This is divided into seven experience areas:

in the radio station (Kabutzenhof) present the fire brigade, street sports with equipment and hands-on courses on anchorage (Hafenterrassen/Museumshafen), the University of Rostock presents itself with courses on the Stand Up Paddle (SUP) on the main deck (Haedgehalbinsel) is the Ferris wheel and the stages right next to it is the engine room (Christinenhafen) with rides and restaurants in the area Bridge The NDR Hanse Sail Club provides entertainment, handicrafts and international specialties can also be found here: Gangway (Kempowskiufer), an area to relax, listen to music, enjoy the view of the ships sundeck (Silo peninsula) invites you to linger and soak up the sun

Type: Festival Date: 08/10/2023, 12:00 p.m. End: 08/13/2023 Location: Rostock Warnemünde

Warnowufer 65

18057 Rostock Telephone: 0381 3812950 E-mail: hansesail@rostock.de Price: Free of charge Enter in my calendar

