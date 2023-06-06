Uroš Đurđević returns to Partizan | Sport

The experienced attacker could return to Humska.

Source: MN PRESS

Former Partizan forward Uroš Đurđević (29) could return to Partizan after six years. The center forward of the Spanish second division Sporting Gihon spoke with the general manager of the black and whites, Miloš Vazura, and there is a possibility that he will wear the shirt of the club from Humska for the second time, in which he was one of the most important players when they were last champions, in 2017.

“Uroš Đurđević is always a welcome guest at Partizan’s stadium, someone who left his mark in Partizan in the season when we won the title and the Cup. He has a contract with the club until 2027, so a loan is an option. We talked, we’ll see.” said Miloš Vazura for Informer.

Đurđević left the black and whites in 2018 and moved to Olympiakos for a compensation of 2.5 million euros, which is what the Spanish club paid to the Greek giant the following summer. In the Sporting Gijon jersey, Đurđević has played as many as 192 games so far, scored 62 goals and in the meantime became a member of the Montenegrin national team.

Gravers have never forgotten his huge contribution to winning the title under the leadership of Marko Nikolić, when it was Đurđević and Leonardo who formed the striking tandem of the black and white championship team.

Is it time for Partizan and Uroš to cross paths again?