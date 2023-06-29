US Coast Guard: among the Titan debris perhaps also human remains

Presumed human remains have been recovered from the wreckage of the submarine Titan. The United States Coast Guard reports it. The submarine – which was carrying five people – imploded shortly after submerging itself on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. Only in the last few hours have some wreckage been recovered and transported to the port of St. John’s, Canada.

The remains, “carefully collected from the wreckage at the site of the accident”, will be analyzed together with the debris, which should provide “decisive elements in understanding the causes of this tragedy”, said Jason Neubauer, who is leading the Coast Guard investigation on the ‘accident.

The Pakistani billionaire was on the Titan Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleimanthe British tycoon Hamish Hardingthe French explorer and submarine pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolete Stockton Rushthe head of the Ocean Gate shipping company.

