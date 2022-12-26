Home World US Congressman:Trump may be prosecuted and convicted and will spend the rest of his life in prison – yqqlm
US Congressman:Trump may be prosecuted and convicted and will spend the rest of his life in prison

US Congressman:Trump may be prosecuted and convicted and will spend the rest of his life in prison

Former US President Trump (data map)

Overseas Network, December 26th According to a report on the US Newsweek website on the 25th, US Congressman Jamie Ruskin said in an interview on the 24th that former US President Trump may be prosecuted and convicted for his actions in the Congressional riots “Spent the rest of my life in prison”.

Ruskin, who served on the House Select Committee investigating Capitol riots, said the U.S.The government needs to realize that it’s not just those who were at the forefront of the riots in Congress that should be held accountable, but their leaders as well. “It’s very wrong to send hundreds of stormtroopers to prison while the apparent masterminds get away with it,” Ruskin said, adding that if Trump is punished for his actions in the Capitol riot Indicted and convicted, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Special Investigation Committee released its final investigation report on the Congressional riots on the 22nd of this month, recommending that the U.S. Department of Justice file at least four criminal charges against Trump. Federal government, conspiracy to make false statements, and inciting or aiding insurrection.

Trump issued a statement on his personal social platform earlier, saying that members of the House of Representatives attempted to make false accusations against him. One of the purposes was to prevent him from running for the presidency of the United States again and winning. These accusations are an attempt to marginalize him and the Republican Party. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

