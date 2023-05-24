Home » US drone in action on the Black Sea from Sigonella: “Reconnaissance mission off the coast of Crimea”
US drone in action on the Black Sea from Sigonella: “Reconnaissance mission off the coast of Crimea”

An American drone carried out a reconnaissance mission over the black seaoff the coast of Crimeastarting from the US base of Sigonella. The news, relaunched by Rbc-Ukrainemonitoring the service Flightradar24confirms the ever-increasing use of this surveillance tool in the conflict, including by allies Nato Of Kiev. The tracked aircraft, in particular, is a drone RQ-4 Global Hawkcapable of flying at speeds up to 575 kilometers per hour and with an autonomy of 34 ore. Took off in the morning from the military base of Marina Usa located in Sicily Orientalhas crossed the airspace of several European countries at an altitude of 18,000 meters and headed for the black sea.

The southern coast of Ukraine is one of the nerve centers of the conflict, along the line of the Crimea, and information on troop movements, logistics and military holdings is invaluable. From this point of view, the RQ-4 Global Hawk, produced by the US company Northrop Grummancan monitor up to 100 thousand square kilometers of territory in 24 hours, i.e. an area the size of the South Korea or ofIceland. And its technical capabilities allow for more precise weapon aiming and better protection of friendly forces. Not surprisingly, it is used in support of military operations around the world.

I American spy drones they started monitoring the situation in Ukraine before the start of the invasion, but after the February 24, 2022 this business understandably fails intensified, even with flights departing from Sigonella. A surveillance activity that is not without risks, as demonstrated by the incident of 14 March last: an American unmanned aircraft forced to crash into the black sea after being intercepted and hit by a jet russo. A case that has raised fears of a very dangerous escalation between two nuclear powers. In that case, however, the MQ-9 Reaper drone had taken off from NATO basis Of Copy The thrushesin Romania.

