International Defence and Security Technologies Fair (IDET) in Repubblica Ceca



Undersecretary of State for Defense Matteo Perego of Cremnago, participated in theInternational Defence and Security Technologies Fair (IDET) in Brno, a leading international exhibition of Central European defense and security technologies with a strong international participation of exhibitors and trade visitors.

“The Czech Republic shares with us the active participation in the most important alliances/unions” says the undersecretary during his visit “from the United Nations, to the European Union with NATO.”

“Various collaborations are underway between our countries both in the defense sector and with each armed force on the basis of mutual needs and interests” continues Perego “a few weeks ago the meeting between the respective heads of government in Prague was a clear message of the friendly relationship between the two states involved, among other things, today’s coveted introductory meeting with Czech Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Blažkovec was renewed the interest in the F35 program whose assembly could take place in Italy”.

“IDET is an excellent show with lots of news from local and international companies in the Defense, Security and Services sectors” concludes Perego after visiting the internationals present “the opportunities and projects on display are, as well as interesting, important for that concept of European Defense, a pillar in the Western security structure which must be constantly increased and facilitated even in these contexts”.

