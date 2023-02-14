Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the presidential election of 2024becoming former President Donald Trump’s first official challenger.

In the video with which he launches his candidacy, Haley talks about his childhood in a small town in South Carolina, Bamberg, where the railway divided the white neighborhoods from the others. “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different,” says Haley, whose maiden name is Randhawa. Haley will try to build his base in the states that will vote first and raise money from wealthy Republican donors who don’t want to see Trump in the White House again. Haley will likely be the only woman in the field for the Republican nomination.