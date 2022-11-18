Home World US government appoints prosecutor Jack Smith to investigate Trump
World

US government appoints prosecutor Jack Smith to investigate Trump

by admin
US government appoints prosecutor Jack Smith to investigate Trump

NEW YORK – The super prosecutor who will investigate the confidential documents stolen by Donald Trump from the White House he is a man who has dealt with war crimes in Kosovo for the International Criminal Court. John L. Smith, said Jack, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as special adviser for the investigation into the tycoon. It will be he, chosen as a semi-independent and non-political figure, who will be responsible for analyzing the documents that Trump took from the White House to hide them in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

See also  Analysis: Counting the CCP’s invasion of the airspace as the first strike against Taiwan

You may also like

Musk’s empire, from electric cars to space to...

Beijing abandoned Russia? CNN: A new Asian power...

Ukraine, photo of the day: the colors of...

Sex and scandals in Westminster, in the hot...

Canton, 250 thousand new beds for the anti-Covid...

The opening of the medical device sector was...

UN, for the second consecutive time Italy votes...

Migrants, France: “A bad gesture from Rome, but...

New York, a two-year-old boy died of hunger...

Pelosi’s farewell speech to the House of Representatives:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy