NEW YORK – The super prosecutor who will investigate the confidential documents stolen by Donald Trump from the White House he is a man who has dealt with war crimes in Kosovo for the International Criminal Court. John L. Smith, said Jack, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as special adviser for the investigation into the tycoon. It will be he, chosen as a semi-independent and non-political figure, who will be responsible for analyzing the documents that Trump took from the White House to hide them in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.