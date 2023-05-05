Home » US mayor talks about mass shootings: Gun violence is too common in the US and is haunting the entire country – yqqlm
Overseas Network, May 5th According to a report by the US “Atlanta Daily World” on May 4th, a mass shooting occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on the 3rd, resulting in 1 death and 4 injuries. Following the incident, the city’s mayor, Andre Dickens, issued an open letter saying gun violence is “too pervasive” in the United States and has become a problem plaguing the entire country.

In the letter, Dickens stated that the shooting incident is not just a problem of the city, but a problem that plagues the whole country. mass shooting. This latest shooting is not the first time Atlanta has experienced this pain.”

He went on to say that the public cannot accept that mass shootings have become the norm in the United States, and that no other country has the same level of gun violence as the United States. At the end of the letter, he also called on lawmakers to do more to protect the citizens of this country from the danger of being shot.

