Former US President Trump (data map)

Overseas Network, March 23rd The Secret Service may not allow law enforcement to handcuff former U.S. President Donald Trump if he is arrested for potential indictment, a Florida prosecutor said, according to Newsweek. Previously, British media revealed that Trump claimed that he wanted to be handcuffed to appear in court to create a “spectacle.”

Florida Attorney Arenberg said it was unlikely law enforcement would have taken Trump into custody in the first place. “The District Attorney’s Office will cooperate with the Secret Service to get Trump to surrender to the authorities.” He believes that the Secret Service will not allow local law enforcement officers to attack Trump. What they might have done was have Trump turn himself in and go to New York with the Secret Service, where he would be fingerprinted, photographed, and released on bail.As a former president of the United States, Trump has always been protected by the Secret Service.

Trump “spoiled” himself on the 18th or was “arrested” on the 22nd, and called on supporters to “protest”. However, he was not arrested that day. According to the British “Guardian” report on the 22nd, several sources close to Trump revealed that Trump said that if he is charged, he hopes to appear in court in handcuffs. Trump told advisers that since he had to “surrender” to the authorities anyway and go to court for fingerprints and mugshots, he might as well turn everything into a “spectacle.”

The analysis believes that Trump wants to show the public with the image of wearing handcuffs. He wants to take this opportunity to respond to the “unjust” prosecution in his eyes with contempt and lay the foundation for his 2024 presidential campaign. (Yang Jia from Overseas Network)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Yang Jia, Liu Qiang