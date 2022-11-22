New York – A news agency reporter Associated Press he was fired for reporting inaccurate reports on the missile that exploded in Poland last week and which had created a world alert situation. James LaPorta35, a former Marine and veteran in Afghanistan, a reporter hired by the agency in 2020 and an expert on national security and military defense, was sent away at the end of a quick internal investigation launched to ascertain what had happened.
See also Attack on villages in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 soldiers and civilians | Burkina Faso | Attackers | Ministry of National Defense