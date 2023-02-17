Home World US President Biden: “The last three balloons shot down? They weren’t Chinese. I don’t apologize to Beijing”
US President Biden: "The last three balloons shot down? They weren't Chinese. I don't apologize to Beijing"

US President Biden: "The last three balloons shot down? They weren't Chinese. I don't apologize to Beijing"

“I will issue orders to shoot down any flying object that poses a risk to the United States.” The president of the United States said so Joe Biden during a press conference athe White House. Biden explained that his administration is working “to establish new parameters for the identification of flying objects“. The president then added that “We do not yet know what the three objects shot down last week are but at the moment nothing suggests that they are related to China. “I ordered them cut down because they posed a risk to the air traffic“, added the American president. “The felling of the spy balloon (last February 4, ndr) was a clear signal to China, but we don’t want conflict with Beijing. I will continue to speak with the president Xi“, continued Biden, reiterating however that he “does not want to apologize” for having ordered the destruction of the Chinese spy balloon.

