US State Department Releases List of 20 Countries Not Recommended for Travel

The US State Department has released a list of 20 countries that it recommends not to travel to. These countries are classified under the highest risk level, known as “Do not travel.” The list includes Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, North Korea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Central African Republic, Russia, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Niger is the latest addition to the list, following a coup that led to the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former head of the Presidential Guard, announced the closure of borders due to the deep economic and security crisis in the country. Niger is witnessing an increase in the activities of terrorist groups affiliated with the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

This recent coup has raised concerns about political instability in Niger, a country that has experienced four, now five, coups since gaining independence from France in 1960. Two countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, namely Venezuela and Haiti, also appear on the list.

The State Department advises against traveling to Venezuela due to concerns about crime, civil unrest, kidnappings, and the arbitrary application of local laws. In the case of Haiti, the United States warns against traveling due to kidnappings, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. The Department of State has ordered the release of family members of US government employees and non-emergency US government employees in Haiti and urges US citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The countries are categorized into four levels, with the fourth level urging against travel. The other levels include Level 3, which advises to reconsider the trip; Level 2, which suggests increasing precautions; and Level 1, which advises normal precautions. The State Department provides a link where individuals can check the category for each country.

The publication of this list serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and risks faced by travelers in certain parts of the world.

