The funeral of Filippo «Mimì» Salvia, the university professor who died on Friday 24, is scheduled for tomorrow morning (27 February) in Palermo (10 am), at the church of Sant’Espedito, in via Nicolò Garzilli. Salvia was 87 years old, After…

