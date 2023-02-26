Home Sports Russian Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docks seamlessly with the ISS
Sports

Russian Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docks seamlessly with the ISS

by admin
Russian Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docks seamlessly with the ISS

02/26/2023 at 07:07

CET


Space transport will bring two Russian and one NASA astronauts back to Earth

Spaceship Soyuz MS-23 with no crew on board, which will serve to bring two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut back to Earth instead of the damaged Soyuz MS-22, today docked with the International Space Station. The spacecraft automatically locked onto the Russian segment of the orbital platform at 04:01 Moscow time (01:01 GMT) as scheduled.

The Soyuz MS-23 will return to Earth next September the Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitri Petelin, and the American astronaut of Salvadoran origin Frank Rubio, who have been on the ISS since September 21, 2022, for about six months more than scheduled.

Despite tensions between Russia and the ISS’s Western partners over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the space agencies have not stopped cooperating over the past year.

Roscosmos made the decision to discard the Soyuz MS-22 for the return of the Russian-American crew to Earth after last December it was detected a leak in the cooling system of the ship Subsequently, on February 11, another refrigerant leak was detected in the Russian space freighter Progress MS-21, which made the Russian space authorities fear that it was a design flaw and forced them to postpone the launch of the Soyuz MS. -23 until it passed a close inspection.

On February 20, Roscosmos finally authorized the launch of the new ship after ruling out failures in the refrigeration system. The Soyuz MS-23, designed to travel with crew members, carried 429 kilograms of cargo to the ISS, which includes medical equipment, means for cleaning the station and controlling the air purification systems and their balance of gases and the water supply. The cargo also includes food, clothing, spare parts and equipment for the Russian segment of the station. In addition, the ship transferred to the orbital platform equipment for various scientific experiments of the Russian space agency.

See also  Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds

Crew number 68 is now working on the orbital platform, made up of seven people: the Russians Sergei Prokopiev, Dmitri Petelin and Anna Kikina; NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, and Koichi Wakata from Japan.

You may also like

Football: Lega Serie A in solidarity with Sampdoria...

The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings...

He taught him to jump, and now he...

Leclerc with tense nerves, Sainz and the double...

3rd league live today on TV, live stream...

MLS opens 2023 season in dramatic fashion: 5...

Zaniolo, his mother speaks: “Roma has betrayed Nicolò”...

Famous Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Della Walker House In...

Renaud Jay and Richard Jouve, a duo in...

How LeBron James Broke An NBA Record That...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy