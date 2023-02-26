The Drummond mining company categorically rejects the murder of Wilfredo Antonio Jiménez, a mechanical technician for the contracting firm CHM Minería, perpetrated on the road between Chiriguaná and the village of La Aurora (Cesar).

In addition to expressing its sincere condolences to his family, friends and co-workers, Drummond Ltd. condemns any act of violence, regardless of its source or motivation. Likewise, the company promotes respect for human rights and peaceful coexistence as absolute principles for building a better country.

Finally, it calls on the competent authorities to investigate what happened and do everything possible to prosecute those responsible for this crime.

It should be noted that Jiménez was killed with four gunshot wounds while traveling in the rural area of ​​Chiriguaná, aboard his motorcycle. So far no arrests have been recorded in this case.

