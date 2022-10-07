Home World US, the government buys a maxi-supply of anti-radiation drugs
World

US, the government buys a maxi-supply of anti-radiation drugs

by admin
US, the government buys a maxi-supply of anti-radiation drugs

New York – When the president of the United States Joe Biden he said that Vladimir Putin “He was not joking” about the use of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, he was not joking either. The US Department of Health announced that it has purchased $ 290 million worth of drugs to treat nuclear radiation. The product is called Nplate and is produced by an American pharmaceutical company, the Californian Amgen.

See also  NATO Secretary-General visits Finland, Finnish President: Surprised by Turkey's request!Turkish President reiterates opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Photo: In response to North Korea’s missile threat,...

Two migrant boats sink in Greek waters, many...

Zaporizhzhia, the IAEA: damage to power lines, the...

Madrid, students accused of sexist insults at the...

India, an avalanche in the Himalayas overwhelms a...

Symposium on “Holy virtue today”: Duties in ordinary...

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, in crisis at...

Opus Dei to hold extraordinary congress in 2023...

Memorial, the Russian NGO that won the Nobel...

Peace Mission at the Hospital of the Holy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy