New York – When the president of the United States Joe Biden he said that Vladimir Putin “He was not joking” about the use of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, he was not joking either. The US Department of Health announced that it has purchased $ 290 million worth of drugs to treat nuclear radiation. The product is called Nplate and is produced by an American pharmaceutical company, the Californian Amgen.
