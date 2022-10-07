Miralem Pjanic, former Juventus player, talked about his time at Barcelona, ​​also touching on the Ronald Koeman theme.

Miralem Pjanicformer footballer of Juventuse Barcelonaissued statements to BE Catalonia. Here are his words: “It was not clear how much I would play. This year there is an extraordinary team, with a great structure, a great staff, there is a new feeling with the public. It hasn’t been like that in the past and my big regret is not being able to do what I wanted in Barcelona I had a bad time with Koeman, it was the reason for my transfer to Besiktas. I was very surprised because the workouts with him were very short, they had no intensity, there was no talk of tactics or ideas.

We didn’t prepare well for the matches. Now there is a serious preparation, like the one I did with Juve, where I won everything. When you arrive at a great club like Barcelona you have to show yourself immediately, show the manager that you can be part of the team. This year with Xavi everything went great: my relationship with him and with the staff, with the team, his vision of the game …

Certainly much better than the previous season. Today we see that the team is something else, there is a structure and they have very clear ideas. It was not easy to leave Barça: Xavi wanted me to stay, but in the first four games I could not prove my worth. If the first year what happened and the second I was sold to Besiktas, this time I had good feelings but I was hoping to play more. “

