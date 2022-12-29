NEW YORK – The Apology Tour Started by George Santos34, Republican elected to Congress as a representative of New York, is not producing the desired effects: new revelations about the candidate’s true story emerge every day. Santos has lied about almost everything: origins, course of study, work, even the death of his mother. She had once claimed that she died in the attack on the Towers
See also Palestine calls on the United Nations to meet and demand Israel to withdraw from East Jerusalem within one year_Abbas