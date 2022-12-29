Start of trading below parity for the main European indices which continue the uncertainty that characterized the previous sessions. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.25%, thus reaching 3,800 points; while in Milan the Ftse Mib index starts trading with a drop of 0.37% to 23,670 points. Generalized weakness, with the German Dax40 index showing a drop of 0.2%, but also the French Cac40 index with a drop of 0.40%; while at the moment the worst index in the Eurozone is the English FTSE 100 which is currently down by 0.9%.

Finally, the btp/bund spread starts the session at 214 basis points, up 0.17% on yesterday’s close.