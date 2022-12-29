Home Business Successful launch of sales in Europe. Ftse Mib towards support at 23,600 points
Business

Successful launch of sales in Europe. Ftse Mib towards support at 23,600 points

by admin
Successful launch of sales in Europe. Ftse Mib towards support at 23,600 points

Start of trading below parity for the main European indices which continue the uncertainty that characterized the previous sessions. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.25%, thus reaching 3,800 points; while in Milan the Ftse Mib index starts trading with a drop of 0.37% to 23,670 points. Generalized weakness, with the German Dax40 index showing a drop of 0.2%, but also the French Cac40 index with a drop of 0.40%; while at the moment the worst index in the Eurozone is the English FTSE 100 which is currently down by 0.9%.

Finally, the btp/bund spread starts the session at 214 basis points, up 0.17% on yesterday’s close.

See also  Hong Kong stocks afternoon review: Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Technology fell more than 1%, semiconductor concept bucked the trend and strengthened

You may also like

PNRR, Fitto: Italy has achieved all 55 goals

US stock market: US stock index futures rose...

Polish officials: ready to deal with Russian oil...

Piazza Affari slows down in the wake of...

Pagoda Group (02411) plans to issue 78.9475 million...

Plenitude acquires an 81 MW photovoltaic plant in...

Downstream holiday demand is expected to be difficult...

Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price...

Zhang Yaoxi: The risk of a short-term pullback...

Gas: prices at pre-war levels Ukraine. The reasons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy