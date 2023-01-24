Home World Usa, away with the M&M’s mascots: conservatives don’t like the inclusive turn
Usa, away with the M&M’s mascots: conservatives don’t like the inclusive turn

Usa, away with the M&M's mascots: conservatives don't like the inclusive turn

NEW YORK – 60s boots, stiletto heels, but also frozen cans, chocolate-filled spouses, stationary bikes as gifts and killer-proof soap bars. Over the past ten years, the life of American advertising creatives has ended up in a storm several times, but what happened to the colorful M&M’s mascots is unprecedented: just going from white ankle boots to sneakers, and from stilettos to low-heeled shoes , has sparked controversy and provoked a wave of protests, to the point that Mars has decided to “indefinitely pause” its popular mascots that promoted the colorful balls filled with sugar, butter and pasta all over the world. .

