30 people involved in the investigation, 15 of them ended up in prison or under house arrest

Another painful story of abuse and violence in places where the protection and well-being of patients should be the top priority arrives in these hours from Foggia, where 15 people including health workers, nurses and auxiliaries were arrested on very heavy charges of sexual abuse and abuse towards at least 25 psychiatric patients hosted in the Opera Don Uva health and social facility in Foggia.

At least 25 victims in the Foggia facility — According to reports from the Foggia authorities, the victims are all women between the ages of 40 and 60, all admitted to the women’s psychiatry ward of the Foggia structure. It was precisely by exploiting the conditions of psychic and physical fragility of the patients that the operators who ended up at the center of the investigation would have become the protagonists of violence and abuse.

The disputed charges — The investigations had been launched by the Foggia prosecutor’s office last summer after some reports made to the authorities. From there, also thanks to environmental interceptions and footage acquired by the military, it was possible to reconstruct the picture of ill-treatment and abuse committed by about thirty people, now being investigated for various reasons aggravated ill-treatment, kidnapping, sexual assault and personal aiding and abetting.

After a series of searches in the personal homes of the suspects and in the premises of the structure, the balance is 30 people involved: 7 are already in prison, 8 under house arrest, while for another 13 a residence ban has been ordered with a simultaneous ban on approaching the facility. Two other people involved in the investigation were notified of the same number of residence bans.