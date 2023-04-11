Home World Usa, Biden signs the end of the Covid emergency. Measures expiring on May 11th
World

Usa, Biden signs the end of the Covid emergency. Measures expiring on May 11th

Usa, Biden signs the end of the Covid emergency. Measures expiring on May 11th

Joe Biden officially ends the Covid emergency in the United States. The US president signed a bipartisan resolution of Congress to end a state of emergency that lasted for three years and allowed the establishment or tightening of health names in the fight against the pandemic crisis. All the measures envisaged so far will end on May 11, including those governing migratory flows on the border with Mexico.

The “national emergency” package of measures

The “national emergency” has allowed the government to adopt radical measures to respond to the virus and support the country’s economic, health and welfare systems. Some emergency measures have already been successfully archived, while others have yet to be eliminated.

The White House released a brief statement saying Biden signed the measure behind closed doors after publicly opposing the resolution. More than 197 House Democrats had voted against the resolution when the Republican-controlled House passed it in February.

Last month, when the measure passed the Senate vote by 68 yes to 23 no, Biden let lawmakers know he would still sign the bill. Among the changes coming is the end of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s COVID-19 mortgage suspension program will end at the end of May, while the Department of Veterans Affairs will return to requesting home visits to determine eligibility for assistance caregiver.

Find out more

Covid, over 1.13 million victims in the US

In 2022, lawmakers extended the telehealth flexibilities introduced with the COVID-19 program for another two years, leading health systems across the country to provide assistance via smartphone or computer.

