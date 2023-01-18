Home World Usa, Donald Trump officially asks to be able to return to Facebook
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump has officially asked to return to Facebook, one of the social networks from which he had been banned for his incendiary rhetoric that culminated in the assault on Capitol Hill. The announcement was made by his electoral campaign committee, “urging not to reduce a presidential candidate to silence”.

A lawyer for the tycoon has sent a letter to the patron of the platform, Mark Zuckerberg, requesting “a meeting to discuss his speedy readmission”. “We think the suspension of Trump’s account has radically distorted and narrowed public debate,” explained Scott Gast. A decision on Trump’s reinstatement on Facebook is expected in the coming weeks. Trump has already been ‘rehabilitated’ on Twitter but for now he has given up on chirping, preferring to stay on his social Truth.

