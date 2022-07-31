Home World Usa, Nancy Pelosi traveling to Asia: yellow on a possible stop in Taiwan. Chinese military exercises near the island
World

Usa, Nancy Pelosi traveling to Asia: yellow on a possible stop in Taiwan. Chinese military exercises near the island

by admin
Usa, Nancy Pelosi traveling to Asia: yellow on a possible stop in Taiwan. Chinese military exercises near the island

NEW YORK Nancy Pelosi finally left. He left Washington on Saturday and, after making a 16-hour stop in Hawaii for supplies, the 82-year-old Speaker of the House, third in the state, is now en route to Asia leading a delegation of five lawmakers. Democrats (Republicans had also been invited hoping for a bipartisan mission but no one accepted) which aims to discuss “mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the region”.

See also  Xi Jinping to test the waters of Biden?In order to prevent Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, the CCP may use "drug tricks" | Pelosi | Plans to visit Taiwan | Biden | Xi Jinping | Chinese tariffs | Taiwan Strait situation |

You may also like

Chinese media: Nancy Pelosi will be in Taipei...

MIRROR concert injured may be paralyzed Toronto parents...

German media: The German foreign minister’s visit to...

Two large-scale protests and demonstrations broke out in...

Philippines: former president Fidel Ramos dies at 94

Foreign media: Interest in the SCO has been...

Usa, Pelosi announces the itinerary of the trip...

Sadr supporters storm Iraqi parliament again, more than...

US, 800,000 doses for monkeypox are on the...

Media: Prince Charles accepted £ 1 million from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy