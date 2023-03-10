Home World Usa, New York Times: New York prosecutor’s office close to indictment for Trump
WASHINGTON. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office recently warned Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president faces criminal charges for his role in secret payments to a porn star. This was reported by four informed sources to the New York Times. Prosecutors have offered the tycoon a chance to testify before a grand jury next week, a clear sign that an indictment is near. It is unlikely Trump will agree to testify but if he is indicted it would be a first for a former president and could undermine his 2024 run.

