Home » Usa, put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the assault on the Capitol: sentenced to four and a half years in prison
World

Usa, put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the assault on the Capitol: sentenced to four and a half years in prison

by admin
Usa, put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the assault on the Capitol: sentenced to four and a half years in prison

A US justice has sentenced the man who entered the office of then Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 to four and a half years in prison.
Judge Christopher Cooper, in a federal court in Washington DC, sentenced Richard Barnett on eight counts, including obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building with weapons and theft of government property. Judge Cooper’s sentence is less than that requested by prosecutors, who asked that he be sent to prison for 7 years.
In court documents explaining the case, government lawyers noted that a photo of Barnett feet up on Pelosi’s desk “circulated widely” online becoming one of the “most well-known images of that day, symbolizing how the looters had taken control”.
The Arkansas native also allegedly tried to “monetise his popularity and criminal conduct” by selling autographed photos of himself

See also  Nine dead in floods in Italy | Info

You may also like

Trump’s “hush money” case will be held in...

MOTO / From Spain to Verona: successful debut...

DeSantis challenges Trump for the Republican nomination

“…and then I might as well stop”

Cvijanović expressed regret for the death of Tina...

Bungie reveals its new title, Marathon

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 25 May...

You can now listen to our Music +...

What treatments can be recommended for heart murmur?

FSRS President Vico Zeljković – A fighter makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy