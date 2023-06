Listen to the audio version of the article

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting that took place last night in Annapolis, in the state of Maryland. Cbs News reports it. Police said one person had been arrested. “We are saddened for the families and for Annapolis as they go through this,” said City Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This can happen anywhere and nothing is solved through the use of guns,” he added. The cause of the shooting is not yet known.