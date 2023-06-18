Home » Usa, shooting in Baltimore: three dead and three wounded. Among the victims a 17-year-old boy
Usa, shooting in Baltimore: three dead and three wounded. Among the victims a 17-year-old boy

Usa, shooting in Baltimore: three dead and three wounded. Among the victims a 17-year-old boy

Three people were injured and three died in a shooting in North Baltimore City. Few information has been leaked at the moment on the dynamics and the person responsible for this umpteenth bloody event in the United States. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the junction of York Road and East Coldspring Lane at around 8.47pm local time.

The dispatch of emergency services, together with the arrival of the police, made it possible to begin reconstructing the crime scene: three people were injured and taken to hospital (they would not be serious) and three other victims were found shortly after.

One of the victims is 17 according to Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

