Usa, skin lesion on the face: Jill Biden will have surgery next week

Usa, skin lesion on the face: Jill Biden will have surgery next week

A small skin lesion above her right eye will force first lady Jill Biden to undergo an ambilatory surgery on Wednesday, January 11 at Walter Reed Military Hospital, near Washington. The lesion, discovered during a routine examination, will be removed as a precaution, as explained by the presidential doctor, Kevin O’Connor, in a letter made public by the First Lady’s spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia. “During routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was discovered above the First Lady’s eye. As a precaution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” the doctor writes in the letter.

