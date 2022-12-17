The parliamentary commission that investigates about the storming of the United States Capitol is preparing to vote for the Justice Department to file at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trumpincluding that of insurrection. He writes it Politico. The report, which the jury is expected to consider on Monday afternoon, would reflect recommendations from a subcommittee that has considered possible criminal references. Among the charges the subcommittee charges against Trump are insurrection, obstruction of official procedure, and conspiracy to defraud the United States government. While it’s unclear whether the committee’s final report will add more charges against Trump, it does go into detail about why the former president should be tried for the three aforementioned crimes.

To justify inciting insurrection, the report cites 57 Senate votes in a 2021 impeachment trial, Trump’s second, to convict him on House-approved “inciting insurrection” charges. The commission’s report also indicates that, to be tried for the crime of insurrection, Trump did not need an explicit agreement with the rioters, but simply needed to provide them “help or comfort”.