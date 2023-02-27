Home World Usa, the teacher forbids him from Nintendo and he brutally attacks her: the video of the beating at school
World

Usa, the teacher forbids him from Nintendo and he brutally attacks her: the video of the beating at school

by admin
Usa, the teacher forbids him from Nintendo and he brutally attacks her: the video of the beating at school

We are located in Palm Cost, IN Florida. A teacher forbids a student to play with the Nintendo Switch during a lesson, at the Matanzas High School. As seen in the video released by the County Sheriff, he brutally attacks her in the school corridor. The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated crime with personal injury and was taken into charge by the mental health services to evaluate his psychic conditions.

Video Twitter/Flager County Sheriff Florida

Previous Article

Covid, China protests: “Stop defaming and politicizing the origin of the virus”

See also  King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned on May 6 - BBC News

You may also like

Riccardo Giardina: my characters enter the heart.

In the chatrooms of migrant smugglers: here’s what...

Fecafoot, the championship and the golden eggs… ~...

The FIB announces news with The Offspring at...

Another domestic film classic within the “A1 Cinema”...

[Current Affairs and Military]The disintegration of the Russian...

ECB, Lagarde: there is every reason for a...

Robert Capa: diari di guerra!!!

Turkey earthquake in Malatya with a magnitude of...

Cars are becoming less popular among young people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy