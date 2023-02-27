We are located in Palm Cost, IN Florida. A teacher forbids a student to play with the Nintendo Switch during a lesson, at the Matanzas High School. As seen in the video released by the County Sheriff, he brutally attacks her in the school corridor. The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated crime with personal injury and was taken into charge by the mental health services to evaluate his psychic conditions.

Video Twitter/Flager County Sheriff Florida