Home » Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom in New York: “I’m here because Trump raped me”
World

Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom in New York: “I’m here because Trump raped me”

by admin
Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom in New York: “I’m here because Trump raped me”

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me.” This was stated by the American writer Jean Carroll, testifying at the civil trial underway in New York. “When I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back, ”Carroll pressed before the judges. The longtime columnist for the magazine Elle he denounced Trump last November for facts dating back over 20 years ago. He did it on the basis ofAdult Survivors Act, or a state law – which went into effect on November 24 last year – that allows rape victims to sue years after the violence they suffered. At the end of 2022, Jean Carroll’s lawyer had asked for compensation from his client for “pain and suffering, psychological trauma, loss of dignity and damage to reputation”. At the heart of the trial, which began yesterday – Tuesday 25 April – is an episode that occurred between 1995 and 1996, when Carroll allegedly met the tycoon in the Bergdorf and Goodman department store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. According to the writer’s story, Trump would have asked her for help finding a gift for a woman, inviting her to try on lingerie in a dressing room. Then the situation escalated: «He closed the dressing room door and pushed me against the wall, hitting me on the head very hard. He put his mouth on my lips, and a moment later, still dressed in his work clothes, shirt, jacket, tie and coat, he unzipped his trousers », Jean Carroll had recounted about three years ago. Trump denied that any of this ever happened and accused Carroll of having made it all up “to gain visibility and to sell her book”. For this reason, Carroll has added another one for defamation to the complaint for the alleged violence, which at the moment, however, is stalled.

See also  Trump leaves the Tribunal: the former president pleads "not guilty"

Read on about Open

Read also:

You may also like

Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Long-term forecast for summer | Info

“A path must be outlined with Renzi”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer...

Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana...

Referee Dragan Petrović made no mistake in the...

Two United planes make an emergency landing after...

From Isola delle Femmine the Santamarea to the...

Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen...

Ljubinka Klarić dyed her hair red Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy