Sky Sport NBA: 4 live matches between 26 and 28 April

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOW with the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the races of the first round.

In the night between today, Wednesday 26, and Friday 28 April, there will be 4 matches to follow live on Sky and streaming on NOW. It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes by whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league.

NBA basketball programming (Playoffs first round) live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Wednesday 26-Thursday 27 April

Ore 1 Gara5: Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 3.30 Gara5: Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 14 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Gara5: Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 12, 19.15 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary by Flavio Tranquillo and Matteo Soragna)

Night Thursday 27-Friday 28 April

Ore 2.30 Gara6: Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Friday at 14 and 20 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment by Francesco Bonfardeci

and Mauro Bevacqua)