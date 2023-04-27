A man fell from a truck and died

9
At kilometer 41 of the road San Roque- Bosconianear the corregimiento of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Cesar, a man He lost his life when he fell from a tractor-trailer.
This incident occurred yesterday morning when the victim, who apparently was traveling as a stowaway in the back of the heavy vehicle, fell on the pavement. The strong impact caused him to die immediately after suffering polytraumatism and severe head trauma.
This person is not identified. The body was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue in the municipality of Bosconia.
