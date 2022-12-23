The state of New York – together with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina e Oklahoma – have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the ‘bomb cyclone’ or ‘snowmaggedon’. Glacial temperatures are expected everywhere with peaks of -57 degrees in some mountainous areas of Wyoming.

Over 2,300 flights canceled at 8.30 pm this evening (2.30 am in Italy), with enormous inconvenience for the millions of Americans leaving for the Christmas holidays.

Village at risk of flooding evacuated

South beach community evacuated due to flood risk Buffalo, New York State. Flooding is expected in the Lake Erie area, putting the village of Hoover Beach at risk. Residents were ordered to leave their homes in the evening. Flooding at these latitudes is considered a rare event.

Storm in Texas, 80 thousand without electricity

According to poweroutage.us, more than 80,000 customers in Texas are currently without power, and the number appears to be changing rapidly. According to the site, even tens of thousands of customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee they lost power.

Polar storm, in Wyoming will be -57 degrees

The governors of twelve US states have proclaimed a state of emergency for what is called the “snowapocalipse” or “snowaggedon”, indicating the polar wave at its highest levels. The snowstorms combined with the polar vortex will bring record temperatures, which should even reach -29 and, in some mountainous areas of the Wyomingeven to a maximum of -70 degrees Fahrenheit, equivalent to -57 degrees Celsius.

The first “brutal” snowfalls in northern New York State are expected in the next few hours, made even more worrying by the cold “cyclone bomb” that is sweeping large areas of the country. In Ohio the temperature is expected to drop to -17.

Also in Wyoming, the mercury column went from 6 degrees to -16 in the space of an hour at lunchtime. Registered -11 degrees in Dallas, Texas. The National Guard will be deployed in many states, dal Colorado al Connecticut, dal Kentucky al Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina e Oklahoma.