Google will indicate in its Maps application and in its search engine which clinics and hospitals offer the possibility of practicing abortion in the United States, at a time when several states are limiting access to this practice after a Supreme Court ruling. In a statement, the Mountain View company explained that these locations will appear specifically labeled as abortion centers when the user or user searches for “abortion clinics near me.” The results will only show the centers where Google has received confirmation that abortions are actually being performed, so as not to send anyone to a place where they don’t.

Google, a few weeks after the court ruling, had already changed another approach: the location of people who have been close to abortion clinics is deleted from the history, to ensure greater safety.

