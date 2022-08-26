Sinner and Musetti on Rafael Nadal’s side, dreaming of a possible derby in the round of 16, Berrettini on Daniil Medvedev’s side with a theoretical clash with Stefano Tsitsipas always in the round of 16. The men’s draw of the US Open 2022 has been drawn, which will not see Novak Djokovic among the protagonists, forced to forfeit for the well-known issue of the Covid vaccine , without which the laws in force of the United States prevent entry into the country. Without the Serbian, the favorites are the top two seeds, Medvedev and Nadal, but the Azzurri can also have their say, and the hopes are there.

Sinner (seeded number 11) will debut with the German Altmaier, with a hypothetical round of 16 against his friend Hurkacz, unless Musetti does the trick on the Pole first. In the quarterfinals Jannik could meet Carlos Alcaraz, beaten on the last two occasions. Speaking of Musetti, Lorenzo, however, will have a difficult debut against the Belgian David Goffin. Matteo Berrettini will start against Dellien, with Tsitsipas on the horizon in the round of 16 and then eventually challenge one between Ruud and Fritz. For the Roman the possibility also of a third round against the winner of the Us Open 2012, that is Andy Murray. Also for the other Italians, Lorenzo Sonego (on the side of Medvedev and Berrettini), will make his debut against the Australian Thompson, while the other Italian qualified by right, Fabio Fognini, will face the Russian Karatsev in the first round and then most likely have Rafael Nadal , with those sweet memories that lead to 2015, when the Ligurian sensationally reassembled two sets at the Majorcan right in New York. Then there is a group of Italians who are participating in the qualifications and who could flesh out the blue patrol.