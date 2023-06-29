VAPP The new app for the perfect management and reporting of an accident – Companies

VAPP is the new web app created by Metakol, a Genoese company specializing in insurtech (the application of digital technologies to the insurance world). It was created to simplify and speed up the reporting of claims to insurance companies with the intention of speeding up the entire claim settlement procedure.

The system developed by Metakol provides for the release to the insured of a QR Code associated with the web app which allows you to take photographs in the imminence of the event, to photograph the CAI form signed by the drivers and to collect the essential data for of the accident report. All photographs are certified in their authenticity, as well as being geolocated and associated with a time stamp and the current weather conditions.

All the data collected by VAPP are reported on a report which is made available in real time to the insurance company affiliated with Metakol or to the insured person himself.

In cases where the liability for the accident is not in question, the system, in agreement with the insurance company, can also rely on a leading expert firm which 24 hours a day, every day of the week, remotely can proceed to an immediate estimate of the damage. Basically, the claim could be settled a few hours after the event.

The initiative has already found the approval of one of the main consumer associations, Konsumer Italia. At the corporate level, Federtrasporti, an aggregation of road haulage companies with a fleet of 5,000 vehicles, will be the first company in Italy to make a simple system available to the drivers of the trucks of the various associated fleets which allows them to crystallize the evidence of the event with a few photographic “clicks”.