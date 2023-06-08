Vazura about Ognjen Vranješ | Sports

General director of Partizan Miloš Vazura announced the potential transfer of Ognjen Vranješ to Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

Will Ognjen Vranješ (33) come to Partizan? It’s still uncertain! The former stopper of Crvena zvezda, AEK and the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina was unofficially announced as a new player of the black and whites, and it seemed that this potential transfer failed after his vulgar words against the former captain of the club Bojan Ostojić. However, judging by the words of the general manager of the Black and Whites, Miloš Vazura, we should wait and see how the situation will unfold.

“Ognjen Vranješ is a boy who has been coming to watch Partizan matches for the past three years. It is a question for the sports sector and the sports director, he is interesting to Partizan, we have talked to him. There is a media frenzy against him, it is unjustified. We should watch with him football qualities, not something else. We saw him often, there is time. The transfer window has not officially started yet. We will leave it as an open question. There were also problems when some players who played for Zvezda were coming. Do you remember when he was coming Ožegović was also a problem, so he proved his loyalty to the club on the field. By going out on the field and being a good player, the best in some games. If an agreement is made with Ognjen, then he will definitely have to give 200 percent on the field, and from what I spoke with him, I believe he can do it,” Vazura told Informer.

Vranješ is contractually bound to the Turkish club Hatajspor, but according to everything, there is a real possibility that this cooperation will end and that the experienced defender will play for the black and whites. He obviously has a desire to come, just as, according to Vazura, Ricardo Gomes also has a desire to stay.

“Partizan can keep the skeleton of the team, but we have to change the team a lot. We had a bad season, although the half-season was good. We had normal results in the league, the second half-season was disastrous. The change of coach during a difficult period also had an effect on that. . We can’t judge a coach based on three months. What we talked about with Ricardo and his manager, he has the desire to stay. Menig has the desire to stay, Natho has one more year on his contract, and whoever plays 50 percent of the games, the contract is automatically extended. Dijabate also has a contract, we talked to his manager, he should stay. Duljaj is in regular contact with him. We expect them at the roll call, maybe the foreigners will come a little later,” said the Partizan director.

In the previous days, the former striker of the black and white Uroš Đurđević visited the club with his father, and then he also visited the basketball match between Partizan and Cedevita Olimpija. Will he return to Humska? “He was visiting the club with his father and manager. Whenever he is on vacation, he comes to visit the club and he is one of the players who really left a good impression in Humska and a good guy. He had a nice career after Partizan. First of all, he came to visit the club, to say goodbye to the people from the club. He also comes to the matches when he is in Belgrade. He has a contract until 2027. Partizan’s door is always open to him. We talked a little about some loan option. He is always in the mood to come back to Partizan, but the club is also wondering about it. They want to transfer him. FK Partizan would like to have him in their ranks”.