Leclerc’s helmet fetched a record sum for the flood-stricken Italians

According to Sothebys, the previous record was held by Ayrton Senna’s helmet, worn by the three-time Brazilian world champion in 1990. In 2019, it was sold for 162,000 euros. Leclerc’s red-and-white helmet, now signed this year, was specially made for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc donated a piece of seductive equipment to the Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna charity auction to help the Italian region hit by devastating floods in mid-May. The overalls fetched €61,200, the gloves €42,000 and the boots sold for €20,400. In total, the event raised €429,600.

Fifteen people died in the flash floods after the flood in the northern Italian region. Among other things, the catastrophic disaster forced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, because the circuit in Imola, home of Ferrari, was also under water. Formula 1 and the Italian team have each donated a million euros to help with the elimination of the code.

