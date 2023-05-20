Velež – Sarajevo PL BiH 32nd round Mirza Varešanović statement | Sports

On Sunday, Sarajevo’s football players visit Mostar’s Velež in the penultimate round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the previous derby against Železničar (2:2), the “Bordeaux” team was left without a certified placement in Europe in the last moments, so there is not much room for calculations before the match with the “natives”.

At least he thinks so Mirza Varešanovićthe strategist of the club from “Koševo”, who has not come to terms with losing 2:0 against Želja, but also emphasized that he is going for victory in Mostar.

“It remains regrettable after the last round, where in the last seconds we were left, at least temporarily, without a place in the European competitions. A make-up test awaits us already on Sunday, when we visit Velež. We also had a longer rest than the Velež team, where they played very well on Wednesday a difficult match (final of the BiH Cup, prim.out) where they wore themselves out both physically and emotionally. This is where we see our chance to win all three points and to secure our appearance in the European competitions round before the end, which was our goal at the beginning of the second part of the season,” Varešanović said.

He is also aware that the “natives” have not given up on placing in European competitions.

“Although tired and without several standard first-team players, Velež will surely have something to say in the upcoming duel. They need victory as much as we do, if they want to win a place that leads to Europe this season. Before every game, I said that we are going to victory, that we don’t have space to calculate, and it will be the same on Sunday”emphasized the coach of the Sarajevo team.

PREMIER LEAGUE BiH, COUPLES

Sunday 17,000

Fighter – Freedom

Igman – Tuzla cities

Široki Brijeg – Sloga

Velež – Sarajevo

Zrinjski – Leotar

Railwayman – Posusje

