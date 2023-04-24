Velež – Zrinjski 27th round PL BiH | Sport

On Sunday, Zrinjski narrowly defeated Velež in the Mostar derby on the renovated turf at the “Rođeni” stadium.

Source: Anatolia/Dino Djonko

Velež hosted Zrinjski in the Mostar derby in the 27th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the new turf, but suffered its sixth defeat in the current season, while the “natives” continued their fantastic streak of 11 consecutive victories.

VELEŽ – ZRINJSKI 0:1 (0:1)

Mostar’s “natives” welcomed the “nobles” with the imperative to win in Sunday’s game because they are chasing placement in Europe, but the current champion and leader in the standings with the new “Rec” reached a 20-point difference in six matches before the end. If Borac does not record a victory over Igrman in Banja Luka on Monday, Mostar will officially become the new-old champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The first half brought a cautious game from both sides and not many beautiful and dangerous situations were seen, but the “nobles” still managed to get the advantage in Vrapčići and as it turned out the minimum victory – 21st in the season.

The game was played in the 25th minute when the captain of Zrinjski Nemanja Bilbi returned a pass for Tomislav Kiš, who shot, and the ball hit the Velež player Samir Zeljković, changed direction and stayed behind goalkeeper Slaviša Bogdanović – 0:1.

In the second half, the game was again without chances and mostly between the penalty area until the 59th minute, when Kiš’s shot, which was in a good situation, was blocked, and in the next attack on the other side, Zrinjski goalkeeper Marko Marić prevented an equalizer after a shot by Tino Blaž Lauš.

That’s when the fierce initiative of the “born” began in their quest for an equalizing goal.

Eight minutes later, Nermin Haskić found himself face to face with the goalkeeper of Zrinjski, he shot well, but the post saved Krunoslav Rendulić’s team and prevented an equaliser.

Egal was prevented in the 76th minute by the captain of Zrinjski Nemanja Bilbi after he kicked the ball from the goal line after a shot by Omar Pršeš.

Five minutes before the end, Zrinjski was able to solve the whistle of the winner – Josip Ćorluka shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball flew over the crossbar.

Mostar’s rivals are also the finalists of the BiH Cup, which will be played at Zenica’s “Bilina Polje” on May 17, and Velež will defend the trophy and try to prevent Zrinjski from reaching the “double crown”, given that the “nobles” have almost certainly secured the championship title um:tel Premier League of BiH.

VELEŽ: Bogdanović, Zeljković, Zvonić, Hrkać, Domić, Pršeš, Šikalo, Vehabović, Dejanović, Lauš, Haskić. Coach: Nedim Jusufbegović

ZRINJSKI: Marić, Bekić, Barišić, Jakovljević, Ćorluka, Sučić, Ivančić, Stanić, Ćuže, Kiš, Bilbija. Coach: Krunoslav Rendulić

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 27th round

Posusje – Leotar 1:0 (0:0)

/Milanović 57/

Sarajevo – Tuzla streets 1:0 (1:0)

/Avramovski 28/

Velež – Zrinjski 0:1 (0:1)

/Zeljković 25 own goal/

Monday:

Borac – Igman (18.00)

Played on Saturday:

Freedom – Sloga Meridian 0:1 (0:0)

/Zajić 90+2/

Railwayman – Široki Brijeg 1:0 (0:0)

/Our 47/

(mondo.ba)