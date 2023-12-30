Home » Venezuelan was found dead inside a truck in which he had been in Mexico for days
Tragic Death of Venezuelan Migrant in Guadalajara

A Venezuelan migrant, identified as Manuel, was found dead inside a vehicle in the San Juan de Dios neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico. According to local media reports, the man had been living inside a van for several days until he tragically lost his life on Thursday, December 28th.

Neighbors in the area had been aware of Manuel’s situation and had been trying to help him. One neighbor, Doña Amparo, had been providing him with food, but when she went to bring him lunch on Thursday afternoon, she found him unconscious inside the vehicle.

The tragic discovery prompted the neighbor to call for help, and the Red Cross ambulance arrived at the scene. However, they were unable to assist him as he was reportedly aggressive. The neighbor, who had been helping Manuel, expressed her shock at the news of his death, stating, “Migrant, I don’t know him, but the only thing that does is called Manuel and I gave him credit.”

Following the confirmation of his death, the Guadalajara police cordoned off the site for investigation work by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office. The circumstances surrounding Manuel’s death remain unknown at this time.

The tragic incident has brought attention to the plight of Venezuelan migrants in Mexico, highlighting the challenges they face and the need for support and assistance for those living in vulnerable conditions.

