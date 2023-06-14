Home » Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies
World

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

by admin
ansa

And bambino 3-year-old German died after falling into a pool in Lazise, ​​in the province of Verona. The conditions of the little boy, who had escaped the surveillance of his parents in a complex they owned, had appeared very serious, and for this reason he had been taken by helicopter to the hospital in Borgo Trento. Despite the hospitalization, there was nothing that could be done for the child. Another child who fell into a swimming pool also died Turinese.

The child who fell into a swimming pool in the Turin area died Another tragedy but in the Turin area. In fact, the two-year-old boy who fell into the full swimming pool of his house in None did not survive. The little one died at the Infantile Regina Margherita in Turin. The child had slipped into the swimming pool located in the garden after leaving his parents. He had been found by his father who had called for help. In cardiac arrest he had been rescued by doctors, but his conditions had immediately appeared critical. The police are investigating the incident.

See also  Igoke in the final of the BIH League playoffs Sport

You may also like

Udinese News – Possible training dates / Here...

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The...

World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its...

Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time?...

At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central...

There are no children among the injured in...

Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins...

Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed...

Trump “guardian” of Biden and Obama – Corriere...

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy