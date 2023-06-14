Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

And bambino 3-year-old German died after falling into a pool in Lazise, ​​in the province of Verona . The conditions of the little boy, who had escaped the surveillance of his parents in a complex they owned, had appeared very serious, and for this reason he had been taken by helicopter to the hospital in Borgo Trento. Despite the hospitalization, there was nothing that could be done for the child. Another child who fell into a swimming pool also died Turinese .

The child who fell into a swimming pool in the Turin area died Another tragedy but in the Turin area. In fact, the two-year-old boy who fell into the full swimming pool of his house in None did not survive. The little one died at the Infantile Regina Margherita in Turin. The child had slipped into the swimming pool located in the garden after leaving his parents. He had been found by his father who had called for help. In cardiac arrest he had been rescued by doctors, but his conditions had immediately appeared critical. The police are investigating the incident.