«Very sad day for America, it’s about political persecution»- Corriere TV

The tycoon was indicted for attempted subversion of the 2020 presidential election

(LaPresse) Donald Trump, in front of the Washington court, has once again pleaded not guilty. The former US president has been indicted for attempted subversion of the 2020 presidential elections. In particular, four counts are pending against the tycoon: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of a proceeding officer, conspiracy against rights. Trump is also found guilty of “encouraging” the January 6, 2021 uprising on Capitol Hill. “It’s a very sad day for America,” the former White House chief told reporters. “This is a persecution of a political opponent. This should never have happened,” he added. The next hearing has been set by Judge Moxila Upadhyaya for August 28. Just three days before, on August 25, another is scheduled in Florida for the affair of the Mar-a-Lago documents. (Lapresse)

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023, 08:10 am

